RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 201 out of 203 weeks in first place. TODAY posted six-month highs in both total viewers and the key demo, delivering its largest audience since May and April. Additionally, TODAY posted the largest across-the-board gains over the competition versus the prior week.
TODAY was retitled on Wednesday and Friday due to live coverage of the House Impeachment Hearing.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.09
|1,317
|0.73
|941
|4,069
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.67
|809
|0.42
|548
|3,049
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|1.00
|1,207
|0.64
|823
|4,196
TODAY averaged 1.317 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +110,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +508,000 (+63%)
- This was TODAY's highest A25-54 delivery since the week of 4/15/2019 (30-week high), best demo advantage over GMA since the week of 6/3/2019 (23 weeks) and best lead over CBS since the week of 5/13/2019 (26 weeks)
- TODAY saw the biggest increase in demo viewership versus prior week, up +5% (+68,000), while widening its lead over GMA by 24%
TODAY averaged 941,000 A18-49 viewers, +118,000 (+14%) more than GMA and +393,000 (+72%) higher than CBS
- TODAY posted its best A18-49 average since the week of 4/15/2019 (30-week high)
- TODAY's A18-49 advantage increased over GMA by 16% and CBS by 7% compared to the same week last season.
- Week-over-week, TODAY increased its A18-49 viewership by 6% (higher than GMA and CBS)
TODAY averaged 4.069 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.020 million (+33%)
- This was TODAY's highest total viewership since the week of 5/6/2019 (27-week high)
- TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 3% versus the same week last season.
- Week-over-week, TODAY posted the biggest total viewer increase (+4%, or +165,000), narrowed the gap vs. GMA by 12%, and expanded its lead over CBS by 13%
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-11/17/2019)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's:
- Lead vs. GMA is 22% higher than the same point last season (+96,000 vs. +79,000 last season)