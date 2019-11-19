RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 201 out of 203 weeks in first place. TODAY posted six-month highs in both total viewers and the key demo, delivering its largest audience since May and April. Additionally, TODAY posted the largest across-the-board gains over the competition versus the prior week.

TODAY was retitled on Wednesday and Friday due to live coverage of the House Impeachment Hearing.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.09 1,317 0.73 941 4,069 CBS THIS MORNING 0.67 809 0.42 548 3,049 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 1.00 1,207 0.64 823 4,196

TODAY averaged 1.317 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +110,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +508,000 (+63%)

This was TODAY's highest A25-54 delivery since the week of 4/15/2019 (30-week high), best demo advantage over GMA since the week of 6/3/2019 (23 weeks) and best lead over CBS since the week of 5/13/2019 (26 weeks)

TODAY saw the biggest increase in demo viewership versus prior week, up +5% (+68,000), while widening its lead over GMA by 24%

TODAY averaged 941,000 A18-49 viewers, +118,000 (+14%) more than GMA and +393,000 (+72%) higher than CBS

TODAY posted its best A18-49 average since the week of 4/15/2019 (30-week high)

TODAY's A18-49 advantage increased over GMA by 16% and CBS by 7% compared to the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY increased its A18-49 viewership by 6% (higher than GMA and CBS)

TODAY averaged 4.069 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.020 million (+33%)

This was TODAY's highest total viewership since the week of 5/6/2019 (27-week high)

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 3% versus the same week last season.

Week-over-week, TODAY posted the biggest total viewer increase (+4%, or +165,000), narrowed the gap vs. GMA by 12%, and expanded its lead over CBS by 13%

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-11/17/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 22% higher than the same point last season (+96,000 vs. +79,000 last season)





