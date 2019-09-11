RATINGS: TODAY Wins Total Viewers & Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show outright last week topping "Good Morning America" in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49 for the 13th time this season. TODAY's key demo win marks 191 out of 193 weeks in first place. TODAY also posted its largest total viewer audience since the week of May 27, a 14-week high. Versus the prior week, TODAY's total viewership more than doubled the combined gains of CBS and GMA, and its demo lead over GMA grew by 67%.

Season to date, TODAY is posting its closest total viewer margin versus GMA in seven seasons and its largest total viewer lead over CBS in three seasons. Additionally, just 66,000 total viewers separate TODAY and GMA for the season.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 0.99 1,199 0.69 895 3,867 CBS THIS MORNING 0.62 751 0.38 496 2,926 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.95 1,149 0.60 779 3,832

TODAY averaged 1.199 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +50,000 (+4%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +448,000 (+60%)

This was TODAY's best A25-54 delivery in 13 weeks (since the week of 6/3/2019)

Vs. prior week, TODAY's demo audience jumped +9% (+103,000) vs. GMA +8% and CBS -2%. TODAY increased its A25-54 lead over GMA by 67% and CBS by 35% compared to prior week.

TODAY averaged 895,000 A18-49 viewers, +116,000 (+15%) ahead of GMA and +399,000 (+80%) higher than CBS

TODAY posted its highest A18-49 average in 15 weeks (since the week of 5/20/2019)

Week-over-week, TODAY rose +14% (+109,000) vs. GMA +9% and CBS -7%. TODAY improved its A18-49 advantages over both GMA (up 71%) and CBS (60% higher) compared to prior week.

TODAY averaged 3.867 million total viewers, outperforming GMA by +35,000 (+1%) and CBS by +941,000 (+32%)

TODAY hit a 14-week high among total viewers (best since week of 5/27/2019), its best advantage over CBS since week of 6/3/2019, and biggest lead over GMA since week of 4/15/2019 (20 weeks)

Vs. prior week, TODAY's total viewership grew by +266,000 (+7%), more than doubling the combined gains of GMA and CBS.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-9/1/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

Among total viewers, TODAY is seeing its largest lead over CBS season-to-date in 3 seasons and its narrowest gap vs. GMA in 7 seasons

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 17% vs. the same period last season (+876,000 vs. +746,000 last season)

Only 66,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, which is 10% closer than the same point last season





