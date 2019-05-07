RATINGS: TODAY Is Number One For 175 Weeks Straight

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 175 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in more than six years. TODAY also won in total viewers last Monday and Friday.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

TODAY averaged 1.271 million A25-54 viewers, outperforming GMA by +111,000 (+10%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +511,000 (+67%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 175 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 191 of the last 192 weeks

Vs. prior year, TODAY's A25-54 viewership was down -9% (-126,000) vs. GMA and CBS also both down -9%

Vs. prior week, TODAY was mostly flat (-4,000) vs. GMA +1% and CBS -6%. TODAY's A25-54 lead vs. CBS was 9% higher than prior week.

TODAY averaged 916,000 A18-49 viewers, +116,000 (+15%) ahead of GMA and +387,000 (+73%) higher than CBS

Vs. prior week, TODAY added the most A18-49 viewers (+6,000, or +1%) and increased its A18-49 lead over ABC by 4% and CBS by 8%.

TODAY averaged 3.903 million total viewers leading CBS by +855,000 (+28%)

TODAY won two mornings among total viewers (Monday and Friday)

Vs. prior year, TODAY increased its total viewers lead over CBS by 5%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-5/5/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its biggest season-to-date total viewer lead over CBS in three years

o TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 22% vs. the same period last season (+903,000 vs. +742,000 last season)





