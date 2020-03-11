RATINGS: TODAY Is #1 In Total Viewers

TODAY was the number-one morning show outright for the week of Super Tuesday. Last week, TODAY topped "Good Morning America" in total viewers, A25-54 and A18-49. TODAY has now won 217 out of 219 weeks in the key demo. TODAY posted its biggest total viewer delivery since November (week of 11/11/19) and biggest demo lead over GMA since December (week of 12/16/19). Additionally versus last week, TODAY posted the largest gains in total viewers and the key demo, more than GMA and CBS combined. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.08 1,303 0.74 957 3,977 CBS THIS MORNING 0.62 747 0.42 549 3,103 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.98 1,191 0.62 802 3,931

TODAY averaged 3.977 million total viewers, topping GMA by +46,000 (+1%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +874,000 (+28%)

This represents TODAY biggest total viewership since the week of 11/11/2019, a 16-week high

TODAY also posted its widest total viewer advantage over CBS in eight weeks (since the week of 1/6/2020)

TODAY saw its total viewership increase by +252,000 (+7%) compared to prior week, more than GMA and CBS combined. In addition, TODAY's lead over CBS grew by 23% week-over-week.

TODAY averaged 1.303 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +112,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +556,000 (+74%)

TODAY has ranked #1 in A25-54 for 217 of the last 219 weeks

TODAY posted its best A25-54 delivery and widest lead over GMA since the week of 12/16/2019 (11 weeks). TODAY also had its highest advantage over CBS in eight weeks (week of 1/6/2020)

Week-over-week, TODAY added +69,000 A25-54 viewers (+6%), more than the competition combined. TODAY's demo lead over GMA increased by 65% while its advantage over CBS grew 13% vs. prior week.

TODAY averaged 957,000 A18-49 viewers, +155,000 (+19%) more than GMA and +408,000 (+74%) higher than CBS

TODAY saw its biggest A18-49 audience in 15 weeks (week of 11/18/2019) and widest lead over GMA in 11 weeks (week of 12/16/2019)

Compared to prior week, TODAY saw the biggest gain of A18-49 viewers (+40,000, or +4%) and increased its advantages over both GMA (14% higher) and CBS (3% higher)

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-3/8/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 18% higher than the same point last season (+110,000 vs. +93,000 last season)





Related Articles View More TV Stories