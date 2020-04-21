RATINGS: THE VOICE Tops Charts for NBC on Monday

NBC (7.523 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) took home top honors on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Voice" (9.088 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "Songland" (4.391 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

FOX (5.037 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) was the silver draw with fresh installments from "9-1-1" (6.631 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Prodigal Son" (3.442 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

Next up was ABC (2.862 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its duo of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (2.884 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.820 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #8).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.495 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for an all-repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.933 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.560 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "All Rise" (3.834 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and "Bull" (4.905 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.821 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed the evening with its mix of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.024 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.888 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.686 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

0.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 3/30/20)

-11.11% - Songland

-12.50% - The Voice

-14.29% - THE BACHELOR Presents: Listen to Your Heart

-20.00% - 9-1-1

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+33.33% - Songland (vs. The Enemy Within)

+16.67% - The Voice

0.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. The Fix)

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-33.33% - THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (vs. American Idol: Meet Your Finalists)

-41.67% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-50.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Arrow)





