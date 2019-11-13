RATINGS: THE VIEW Sees Increases Week to Week in Total Viewers

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.689 million Total Viewers, 380,000 Women 25-54 and 275,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Nov. 4, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

For the 2nd week in a row, "The View" improved on the previous week in Total Viewers (+6% - 2.689 million vs. 2.526 million), hitting a new season high and drawing its largest overall audience in over 6 months - since w/o 4/22/19.

On Thursday (11/7/19), "The View" celebrated its 5000th show with its most-watched telecast (3.021 million) in over 6 months - since 4/26/19.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (21 Total), "The View" (2.590 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.452 million), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.722 million) and "Ellen" (2.668 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 11/4/19), Previous Week (w/o 10/28/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/5/18). Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2-11/10/19) and Syndication Season (9/9-11/3/19). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Photo credit: ABC/Lou Rocco*





Related Articles View More TV Stories