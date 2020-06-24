RATINGS: THE VIEW Posts Gains in All Key Target Demos

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.671 million Total Viewers, 400,000 Women 25-54 and 253,000 Women 18-49, during the week of June 15, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" posted week-to-week gains across all key target demos: Total Viewers (+3% - 2.671 million vs. 2.588 million), Women 25-54 (+17% - 400,000 vs. 341,000) and Women 18-49 (+12% - 253,000 vs. 226,000).

"The View" improved on the same week last year in Total Viewers (+8% - 2.671 million vs. 2.481 million) and Women 25-54 (+4% - 400,000 vs. 383,000).

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (19 total), "The View" (2.748 million) ranks No. 3, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.851 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.851 million), while leading "Ellen" (2.602 million), based on Most Current Data. In fact, "The View" is leading "Ellen" at this point of the season for the first time in 8 years - since the 2011-2012 season.

In addition, for the week of June 8, 2020, the most recent week including syndication, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (2.0 rtg.), leading "Dr. Phil" (1.8) and NBC's "Today Third Hour" (1.7) among the daytime network and Syndicated talk shows and news programs.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 6/15/20), Previous Week (w/o 6/8/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 6/17/19), or as dated. Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2/19-6/21/20) and Syndication Season (9/9/19-6/14/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.

Related Articles View More TV Stories