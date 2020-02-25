RATINGS: THE VIEW Improves Week to Week in Total Viewers

ABC's "The View" averaged 2.605 million Total Viewers, 349,000 Women 25-54 and 250,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Feb. 17, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" was up over the previous week in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.605 million vs. 2.559 million), drawing its largest overall audience in 6 weeks - since w/o 1/6/20.

Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (23 total), "The View" (2.608 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (3.405 million), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.797 million) and "Ellen" (2.764 million).

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/17/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/10/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/18/19). Season averages: Most Current: 2019-2020 Broadcast Networks (9/2/19-2/23/20) and Syndication Season (9/9/19-2/16/20). Averages based on regular telecasts.





