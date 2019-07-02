RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Delivers Five-Week Highs, Takes The Late-Night Ratings Week Of June 24-28 In 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has generated five-week highs to win the late-night ratings week of June 24-28 in adults 18-49 and most other key demographics over "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The week featured live telecasts on Wednesday and Thursday night for "Tonight," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Colbert" following primetime's Democratic presidential debates. Note that Friday's shows were encores and "Colbert's" rebroadcast is excluded from these averages .

"Tonight's" 0.41 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.103 million viewers overall for the week are the show's best since the week of May 20-24 (0.42 in 18-49, 2.121 million viewers).

"Tonight's" 0.41 rating for the week in adults 18-49 tops "Colbert's" 0.32 by a margin of +0.09 of a rating point or +28%. The +0.09 advantage equals "Tonight's" biggest over a week of mostly original "Late Shows" since Fallon won by +0.34 the week of Nov. 19-23, 2018. Excluding weeks of high-rated primetime NFL overruns, this matches "Tonight's" biggest advantage over "Colbert" since Sept. 17-21, 2018 (+0.15).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" won the timeslot versus its broadcast competition in every key measure while delivering the show's most-watched week (1.164 million) in five weeks (since May 20-24, 1.185 million) and matching its top 18-49 rating (0.22) in five weeks (May 20-24, 0.25).

Season to date, Meyers leads both CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

"Tonight's" week was boosted by strong results for live telecast, particularly Thursday night, when Fallon outscored "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by a margin of +41% in adults 18-49 (with a 0.52 rating vs. a 0.37).

It was the highest-rated and most-watched Thursday telecast of "Tonight" since Dec. 20, 2018 (with guests Felicity Jones, Jimmy Carr and musical guest Bebe Rexha, 0.53 in 18-49, 2.456 million viewers).

A live telecast of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" also surged Thursday night, scoring a 0.30 that equalled the show's highest Thursday rating since Feb. 7 (0.31) and generating overall viewership of 1.448 million, the show's best for a non-NFL Thursday since March 15, 2018.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" generated the six most-viewed Facebook videos of the week across the late-night competition, with all six topping the 1 million views mark (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Content Video Views [Facebook], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 06/24/19-06/30/19). On YouTube, "Tonight" had the most-viewed video among all late-night competition for the week with Jimmy Fallon's trip to Red Lobster with Nicki Minaj accumulating over 3 million views on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 06/24/19-06/30/19.

For "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the prior week's "Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking" video now ranks as the show's Most-Viewed Youtube Video ever, amassing more than 8 million views.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of June 24-28. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.32/2 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.28/2 (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.12/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.103 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.707 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.447 million viewers (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.041 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.164 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.992 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.612 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," and "Late Night" were encores, as was Wednesday's "Late Night." Friday's "Late Show" rebroadcast is excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.50 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.51/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.30/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.23/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.18/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.400 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.721 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.029 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.268 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.428 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.340 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.720 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JUNE 24-28

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.673 million viewers

TB S, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.337 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.698 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.587 million viewers





