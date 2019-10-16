RATINGS: THE TALK Posts Best Week Since June

For the week ending Oct. 11 (week #4), THE TALK scored 2.05 million viewers, the show's most-watched week in almost four months (since June 28).

Source: Nielsen, live plus same day ratings for the week ending Oct. 11.

CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, Pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and newest host Marie Osmond.

The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.





