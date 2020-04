RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Keeps FOX on Top on Wednesday

FOX (6.701 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) continued its reign on Wednesday thanks to a new "The Masked Singer" (7.875 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) and "The Masked Singer: After the Mask" (5.526 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #3).

CBS (6.272 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) was the silver draw with its mix of "Survivor: Winners at War" (8.100 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2), "SEAL Team" (5.914 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "SWAT" (4.802 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was NBC (4.436 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) with repeats of "Chicago Med" (4.897 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (4.563 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Chicago PD" (3.848 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.345 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) offered up originals of "The Goldbergs" (4.272 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Schooled" (3.035 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "American Housewife" (3.036 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Single Parents" (2.385 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (3.671 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (1.137 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed the evening with the two-hour special "People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion" (1.137 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - SWAT (vs. 4/8/20)

+17.65% - The Masked Singer

+14.29% - SEAL TEAM (vs. 4/8/20)

0.00% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - American Housewife

0.00% - Single Parents

-14.29% - Schooled

-16.67% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+81.82% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

+55.56% - THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK (vs. Star)

+33.33% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. THE GOLDBERGS (Repeat))

+25.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. SINGLE PARENTS (Repeat))

+25.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (vs. Whiskey Cavalier)

+20.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. MODERN FAMILY (Repeat))

+20.00% - Schooled (vs. Schooled (Repeat))

+7.14% - Survivor: Winners at War

-14.29% - SWAT (vs. SEAL Team)

-20.00% - SEAL TEAM (vs. THE AMAZING RACE 31)

-50.00% - People Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion (vs. Riverdale/Jane the Virgin)





Related Articles View More TV Stories