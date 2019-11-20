RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Keeps Winning

For the week ending Friday, Nov. 15 (week 8 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), in live plus 3-day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("Jimmy Kimmel Live") by +67% in viewers (3.39m versus 2.03m). THE LATE SHOW also beat its competition in both adults 25-54 viewership (775,000 versus 670,000 for "The Tonight Show" and 651,000 "Kimmel") and adults 18-49 viewership (546,000 versus 470,000 for both "Tonight" and "Kimmel").

Source: Nielsen live plus 3-day rating for week ending Nov. 15.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





