RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Continues Winning Ways In Week Two Of 2019-2020 Broadcast Season

For the week ending Friday, Oct. 4, in live plus 3-day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("The Tonight Show") in viewers (3.91m versus 1.95m, +101%) for the second consecutive week in the new 2019-2020 season.

THE LATE SHOW posted it largest weekly audience since the week ending Feb. 22, while beating its closest competition (again, "The Tonight Show") in both adults 25-54 (0.7 versus 0.6) and adults 18-49 (0.5 versus 0.4).

Also, on Monday, Sept. 30, THE LATE SHOW (with special guests Hillary and Chelsea Clinton) delivered its largest Monday audience (4.47m) since Sept. 10, 2018 (with Bob Woodward), while on Tuesday, Oct. 1, the show (with lead guest Rachel Maddow) posted its best Tuesday audience (4.60m) since April 17, 2018 (with the James Comey interview). The Friday, Oct. 4, show with guest Jon Hamm delivered the largest three-day Friday audience since May 10 (with Keanu Reeves).

Also, as of today, Stephen's monologues from the first two weeks of the season have been viewed more than 40 million times on YouTube.

Photo Credit: CBS





