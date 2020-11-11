RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Puts ABC in Top Spot

See the highlights below!

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/10/20):

ABC (4.098 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) scored a rare demo victory on Tuesday thanks to a new "The Bachelorette" (5.056 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and the special "Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards" (2.183 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

NBC (5.988 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) had to settle for second despite its trio of "The Voice" (7.427 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3), "This Is Us" (6.669 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Transplant" (3.867 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Next up was CBS (3.972 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with repeats of "NCIS" (4.813 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "FBI" (4.332 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) alongside a new "The FBI Declassified" (2.771 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.163 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up its duo of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (1.300 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Next" (1.027 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #10).

And finally, The CW (0.561 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "Swamp Thing" (0.752 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.369 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. 11/5/20)

+10.00% - THE VOICE (vs. 10/27/20)

0.00% - THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (vs. 10/27/20)

0.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds (vs. 10/13/20)

0.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. 10/27/20)

-7.14% - THIS IS US (vs. 10/27/20)

-16.67% - Transplant (vs. 10/20/20)

-33.33% - Next (vs. 10/13/20)

-50.00% - SWAMP THING (vs. 10/27/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+135.29% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Various)

0.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. Arrow (Repeat))

0.00% - This Is Us

-15.38% - The Voice

-28.57% - Transplant (vs. New Amsterdam)

-33.33% - Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards (vs. Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!)

-50.00% - THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-50.00% - SWAMP THING (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

-57.14% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds (vs. The Resident)

-71.43% - Next (vs. Empire)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/12/19):

NBC (6.867 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat in demos on Tuesday with its trio of "The Voice" (8.453 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1), "This Is Us" (7.042 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "New Amsterdam" (5.105 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

CBS (8.914 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the number two draw with its mix of "NCIS" (11.498 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3), "FBI" (8.847 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.397 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Next up was FOX (3.125 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with originals from "The Resident" (3.662 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "Empire" (2.587 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.721 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its combination of "The Conners" (5.484 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3), "Bless This Mess" (3.507 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Mixed-ish" (2.785 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Black-ish" (2.633 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13) and "Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!" (3.958 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.629 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) opted for repeats of "The Flash" (0.778 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and "Arrow" (0.481 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) to round out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - This Is Us

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - New Amsterdam

0.00% - The Resident

0.00% - Empire

-12.50% - FBI

-14.29% - NCIS: New Orleans

-14.29% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 10/29/19)

-16.67% - THE CONNERS (vs. 10/29/19)

-25.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 10/29/19)

-37.50% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 10/29/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

+16.67% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

-14.29% - Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again! (vs. The Rookie)

-18.75% - The Voice

-28.57% - NCIS

-28.57% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-33.33% - NCIS: New Orleans

-33.33% - The Conners

-35.00% - This Is Us

-36.36% - New Amsterdam

-36.36% - FBI

-40.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-40.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

Source: Nielsen Media Research

