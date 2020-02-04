RATINGS: Special Edition Of MEET THE PRESS Live From Iowa Is #1 Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won again this past Sunday, February 2 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's special edition show from Iowa featured interviews with Sen. Lamar Alexander and Pete Buttigieg, and averaged 3.080 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by +14 percent (+381,000) and CBS's Face the Nation by three percent (+79,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers. 673,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: four percent (+28,000) more than ABC and five percent (+34,000) more than CBS. Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up three percent in the key demo (+22,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 594,000 total viewers and 145,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





