RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers for Week of Oct. 26

See the ratings highlights below!

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (875,000) for the week of Oct. 26, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (851,000) by 24,000 and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (874,000) by 1,000.

In addition, "Nightline" (276,000 and 182,000, respectively) outperformed CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (228,000 and 177,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+48,000) and Adults 18-49 (+5,000).

"Nightline" was up from the previous week in Total Viewers (+1% - 875,000 vs. 865,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" (326,000 and 235,000, respectively) ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49, leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (246,000 and 180,000, respectively) and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (308,000 and 207,000, respectively). In fact, this marks the first time ever that "Nightline" is taking the top spot in both key Adult demos versus CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"Nightline" is beating CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" by its largest season margins in Adults 25-54 (+80,000) and Adults 18-49 (+55,000) in 5 years-since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is outperforming NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the first time at this point of the season in Adults 25-54 (+18,000) and Adults 18-49 (+28,000) since the two programs aired in their current time periods-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the sobering journey of a teenage boy whose one mistake caused him to be uprooted from his Georgia home and deported to Mexico, the vital role women of color will play in presidential and local elections, an in-depth look at the battleground state of Florida and the impact of the youth vote, a feature on a summer camp that aims to show that diversity and faith go hand-in-hand, and an interview with George Lopez.

NOTE: On Friday (10/30/20), NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was retitled to "Seth Meyers-SM" due to being a repeat airing. The retitled telecast will not be included in the season averages.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

View More TV Stories Related Articles