RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers; Shares Demo Crown with FOX on Monday

NBC (6.074 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched network on Monday thanks to originals from "The Voice" (7.215 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) and "The Enemy Within" (3.790 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

FOX (5.375 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with the season finale of "The Resident" (4.954 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and a new "9-1-1" (5.796 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1).

Next up was CBS (5.077 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its mix of a repeat "The Big Bang Theory" (5.040 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), the season finale of "Man with a Plan" (4.792 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5) and new episodes from "The Code" (4.135 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9) and "Bull" (6.180 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.634 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up its special "The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!" (2.854 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) plus a new "The Fix" (2.195 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

And finally on The CW (0.811 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5), fresh installments of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.980 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and "Arrow" (0.643 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - The Enemy Within

0.00% - The Code

0.00% - The Fix

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

0.00% - Arrow

-8.33% - The Voice

-11.11% - The Resident

-12.50% - Man with a Plan

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+14.29% - THE RESIDENT (vs. Lucifer)

0.00% - Bull (vs. Elementary)

-12.50% - Man with a Plan

-20.00% - THE FIX (vs. The Crossing)

-21.43% - The Voice

-25.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Supergirl)

-28.57% - THE CODE (vs. Superior Donuts/The Big Bang Theory (Repeat))

-33.33% - Arrow (vs. iZombie)

-33.33% - THE ENEMY WITHIN (vs. Running Wild with Bear Grylls)

-33.33% - THE BACHELORETTE Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! (vs. Dancing with the Stars)





