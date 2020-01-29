RATINGS: NBC, THIS IS US Top Tight Demo Race on Tuesday

NBC (5.384 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the demo champ on a competitive Tuesday thanks to its trio of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.887 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3), "This Is Us" (6.383 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (4.880 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

CBS (9.099 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) claimed a close second with its lineup of "NCIS" (11.990 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), "FBI" (9.188 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (6.117 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was FOX (3.085 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with fresh installments from "The Resident" (3.988 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.182 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.830 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up originals from "The Conners" (5.322 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4), "Bless This Mess" (3.403 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Mixed-ish" (2.329 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Black-ish" (2.153 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and the season finale of "Emergence" (1.887 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13).

And finally, the special "Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye" (0.663 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) and the series finale of "Arrow" (0.723 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) closed out the night on The CW (0.693 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+10.00% - NCIS

0.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

0.00% - FBI

0.00% - FBI: Most Wanted

0.00% - New Amsterdam

0.00% - The Resident

0.00% - Bless This Mess

0.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

0.00% - Mixed-ish

0.00% - Black-ish

0.00% - Emergence

0.00% - Arrow

-7.14% - This Is Us

-10.00% - The Conners

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK (vs. THE PASSAGE (Repeat))

+50.00% - FBI (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

+50.00% - THE CONNERS (vs. American Housewife)

+25.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

+20.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

+16.67% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. FBI (Repeat))

+16.67% - THE RESIDENT (vs. THE MASKED SINGER (Repeat))

+10.00% - NCIS (vs. SUPER BOWL Greatest Commercials 2019)

0.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

0.00% - Arrow (vs. Roswell, New Mexico)

-23.53% - THIS IS US (vs. Ellen's Game of Games)

-25.00% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)

-37.50% - Ellen's Game of Games

-41.67% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

-66.67% - Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye (vs. The Flash)





