RATINGS: NBC Ratings Results For The Late-Night Week Of June 8-12

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.26 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.508 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of June 8-12, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" finished #1 in the timeslot versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49 and was #1 or tied for #1 in most other key demographics.

Digital / Social: In Total Youtube viewing, "The Tonight Show" generated its #1 biggest weekly total (43 million) since the week of April 20, with a +59% week-to-week increase.

The jump helped make "Tonight" the week's #1 most-viewed late-night program on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Broadcast Daypart; 06/08/20-06/14/20).

"Tonight" also remains the year's #1 most-watched Entertainment TV programs on YouTube, with 1.2 billion total views, a +34% gain versus the same time period in 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 01/01/20-06/14/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Tonight" also continues to rank as the year's #1 most-social late-night series, with 15.6 million Total Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, to top the closest competitor by 2 million interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-06/14/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" delivered another strong week of Youtube viewing, with new views up +10% versus their 2020 year-to-date average and up +25% versus the 2019 average. Total Youtube views were up +5% versus the 2020 year-to-date average and up +9% versus the 2019 average.

All three of "Late Night's" "A Closer Look" segments again ranked among the top seven most-viewed Youtube late-night clips last week. Monday's finished #2, Thursday's was #6 and Wednesday's ranked #7. That made "Late Night" the only program with three videos in the top seven (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Late Fringe Daypart; Video Views [YouTube]; 6/8/20-6/14/20).Year to date, "Late Night" is up +40% in Youtube viewing, which leads all broadcast late-night programs in year-over-year comparisons. "Late Night" has accumulated 344 million Youtube views to date in 2020 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Programmer Type: Broadcast; 01/01/20-06/14/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of June 8-12. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.26 rating, 2 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.28/3 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.30/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.14/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.08/1 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.508 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.419 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.853 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.267 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.884 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.907 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.493 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores, and NBC and CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages. Monday's "Late Show" is also an encore and is also excluded.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.42/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.021 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.522 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.991 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.439 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.276 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.190 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.656 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JUNE 8-12

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.18

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.12

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.33

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.25

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.584 million viewersTBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.315 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.686 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.499 million viewers

