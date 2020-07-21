RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Late-Night Week Of July 13-17

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.27 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.491 million viewers for the late-night ratings week of July 13-17, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

The 0.27 in 18-49 equals "Tonight's" high since June 1-5, and in adults 25-54, "Tonight's" 0.42 rating is the show's best since that same June 1-5 week.

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.13 in 18-49 and 868,000 viewers overall, and finished #1 in the timeslot versus encores of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in total viewers and adults 25-54. Seth leads Corden season to date in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" scored as the week's #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on YouTube, netting 30 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 07/13/20-07/19/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE). "Tonight" also had its best four-originals week in New Youtube viewing since the week of March 9, its last week at 30 Rock.

"Tonight" continues to track as the year's #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on YouTube. The show has accumulated 1.4 billion views so far in 2020 and towers over its nearest competitor by more than 200 million views. "Tonight" is up +29% in Youtube viewing versus 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 01/01/20-07/19/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"The Tonight Show" also easily remains the year's #1 most-social late-night series, having generated 19 million Interactions across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter so far in 2020. "Tonight" holds a 5 million engagement advantage over its nearest competitor (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-07/19/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" all three of the week's "A Closer Look" segments ranked among the week's top seven most-viewed late-night TV videos on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; 07/13/20-07/19/20.]

"Late Night" leads all broadcast late-night talk competitors in year-over-year Youtube viewing gains, with a +33% increase in viewing versus 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Broadcast; 01/01/20-07/19/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 13-17. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.27 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.31/3 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.23/2 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.16/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.13/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.13/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.08/1 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.491 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.500 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 1.406 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.063 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.868 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.792 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.459 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel" and "Late Night" were encores, and NBC's Friday shows, as well as "Late Show," are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.39 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.42/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.995 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.506 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.961 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.416 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.267 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.177 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.641 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JULY 13-17

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.11

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.23

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.631 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.298 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.655 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.458 million viewers

