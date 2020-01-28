RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins January Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board for the month of January and this past Sunday, January 26, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This marks MTP's sixth consecutive monthly win across the board and fourth straight January win. An average of 3.311 million total viewers tuned into MTP in January: +16 percent (+455,000) more than ABC's This Week and four percent (+142,000) more than CBS' Face the Nation.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers in January and topped both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 757,000 A25-54 viewers tuned in for the month: +21 percent (+130,000) more than ABC and +14 percent (+94,000) more than CBS. This marks MTP's best monthly win over ABC in three months.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and averaged 3.262 million total viewers. MTP topped both ABC and CBS by double-digits and was the only Sunday show to deliver more than three million total viewers: +22 percent (+588,000) more than ABC and +16 percent (+441,000) more than CBS.

MTP also won in the key demo with 651,000 A25-54 viewers tuning into the Sunday program: nine percent (+54,000) more than ABC and +11 percent (+66,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 178,000 total viewers and 52,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through a rebroadcast on NBC.

An additional 178,000 total viewers and 52,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through a rebroadcast on NBC.





