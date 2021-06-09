RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Ranks as the No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show for the 3rd Straight Week

During the week of May 24, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.485 million vs. 2.434 million) and held even week to week in Households (1.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

For 12 of the last 13 weeks, including the 3 most recent weeks, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures. "Live" outdelivered runner-up "Dr. Phil" this week by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating), 8% in Total Viewers (2.485 million vs. 2.295 million) and 17% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

For the 4th time in 5 weeks and for the 3rd week straight, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the most-watched daytime - network or syndicated - talk show (2.485 million). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 64th consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 7% in Total Viewers (2.605 million vs. 2.429 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating), while tying "Dr. Phil" in Households (1.8 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" leads "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+81% - 2.605 million vs. 1.436 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).