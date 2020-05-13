RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is the No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show in Households and Total Viewers for the 6th Consecutive Week

During the week of April 27, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show for the 6th consecutive week in Households (2.1 rating) and Total Viewers (2.970 million), leading by double digits over "Dr. Phil" (1.9 rating and 2.579 million) and "Ellen" (1.7 rating and 2.414 million) in both Nielsen measures.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the highest-rated talk show in all of daytime for the 7th week running with Women 25-54 (1.0 rating), topping runner-up "Ellen" by 25% (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew year over year for the 7th straight week in Total Viewers (+3% - 2.970 million vs. 2.872 million on w/o 4/29/19) and improved over the same week last year by 11% with Women 25-54 (1.0 rating vs. 0.9 rating), while holding even in Households (2.1 rating).

On average for the 2019-2020 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" beats "Dr. Phil" by 11% among Women 25-54 (1.0 rating vs. 0.9 rating) to stand as the No. 1 talk show in daytime. In fact, "Live" outdelivers "Dr. Phil" as the season's highest-rated daytime talk show for the first time ever.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 4/27/20, 4/29/19 and 2019-2020 season=9/23/19-5/3/20, excludes breakouts.

