RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows to New Season Highs in Households and Total Viewers

During the week of Dec. 14, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 11% in Households (2.1 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and by 7% Total Viewers (2.864 million vs. 2.683 million) to hit new season highs. In fact, "Live" delivered its strongest week in Households (2.1 rating) since May and in Total Viewers (2.864 million) since April - since the weeks of 5/4/20 and 4/27/20, respectively. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 11% in Households (2.1 rating vs. 1.9 rating), 6% in Total Viewers (2.864 million vs. 2.703 million) and 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to rank as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in all three Nielsen measures. In fact, "Live" was the week's No. 1 daytime talk show (syndicated or network) for the first time this season in Total Viewers and Households (tie).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" beat the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" by double digits across all key measures: Households (+24% - 2.1 rating vs. 1.7 rating), Total Viewers (+18% - 2.864 million vs. 2.425 million), Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 daytime talk show - Syndicated or network - among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating). In fact, "Live" has ranked or tied as the No. 1 daytime talk show for 41 consecutive weeks with Women 25-54. In addition, "Live" tops "Dr. Phil" in Total Viewers (2.627 million vs. 2.594 million) and ties "Dr. Phil" among Households (1.9 rating) to stand as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the season, marking the first time ever "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 Syndicated talk show in all three Nielsen measures.

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+68% - 2.627 million vs. 1.561 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).