RATINGS: Game Show Lineup Lifts ABC on Sunday

ABC (4.458 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) closed the holiday weekend on top with its mix of a repeat "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.035 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) followed by new episodes of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.243 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (4.836 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.718 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

NBC (3.255 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) then was a close second with its encores of "America's Got Talent" (3.141 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #8) and "America's Got Talent: Best of Auditions" (3.370 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Next up was CBS (4.331 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its combination of "60 Minutes" (6.682 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Big Brother 21" (4.403 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Instinct" (3.379 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "The Good Fight" (2.859 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.860 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up repeats of "MasterChef" (0.781 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Spin the Wheel" (1.038 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Family Guy" (0.882 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) alongside a new "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage" (0.640 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

And finally, a new "Burder of Truth" (0.486 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) plus repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.475 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.571 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.505 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - The $100,000 Pyramid

+12.50% - Celebrity Family Feud

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - To Tell the Truth

0.00% - Instinct

0.00% - Burder of Truth

-33.33% - What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-11.11% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-12.50% - To Tell the Truth

-18.18% - Celebrity Family Feud

-23.08% - BIG BROTHER 21

-25.00% - Instinct (vs. NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Repeat))

-50.00% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE (vs. Ghosted)





Related Articles View More TV Stories