RATINGS: FOX Tops Demos with THE MASKED SINGER on Wednesday

FOX (5.784 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) once again scored the demo crown with fresh installments from "The Masked Singer" (7.821 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.1, #1) and "LEGO Masters" (3.748 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T5).

NBC (8.813 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) remained the silver draw with its trio of "Chicago Med" (9.512 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #3), "Chicago Fire" (9.104 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #4) and "Chicago PD" (7.822 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T5).

Next up was CBS (5.723 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and its lineup of "Survivor: Winners at War" (8.134 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.6, #2), "SEAL Team" (5.233 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8) and "SWAT" (3.804 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.157 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its mix of "The Goldbergs" (4.724 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7), "Schooled" (3.263 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), a repeat "Modern Family" (2.701 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "American Housewife" (2.820 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and the season finale of "Stumptown" (2.715 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.828 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) again opted for repeats of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.903 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.741 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.764 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) to close out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+7.69% - Chicago Med

+6.67% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - Chicago Fire

0.00% - Chicago PD

0.00% - LEGO Masters

0.00% - American Housewife

0.00% - Stumptown

-4.55% - The Masked Singer

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-16.67% - SWAT

-18.18% - The Goldbergs

-25.00% - Schooled

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+90.91% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

+50.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. SINGLE PARENTS (Repeat))

+33.33% - LEGO MASTERS (vs. Star)

+28.57% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. THE GOLDBERGS (Repeat))

+16.67% - Chicago Med

+9.09% - Chicago PD

+8.33% - Chicago Fire

+6.67% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. Whiskey Cavalier)

0.00% - Schooled (vs. Schooled (Repeat))

-16.67% - SWAT (vs. SEAL Team)

-30.00% - SEAL TEAM (vs. Million Dollar Mile)





Related Articles View More TV Stories