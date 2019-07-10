RATINGS: FOX Tops Demos with MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

FOX (7.070 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) moved to the top demo spot on Tuesday with its primetime coverage of the "MLB All-Star Game" (7.070 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1).

NBC (8.489 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) then had to settle for second with a new "America's Got Talent" (9.644 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) followed by the premiere of "Bring the Funny" (6.177 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3).

Next up was CBS (2.532 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) with the debut of "Love Island" (2.682 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) alongside a repeat "The Big Bang Theory" (1.767 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and a new "Blood & Treasure" (2.689 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.859 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) offered up repeats of "The Conners" (2.957 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "American Housewife" (2.020 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "Modern Family" (1.742 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "The Goldbergs" (1.493 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "Modern Family" (1.499 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Black-ish" (1.441 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, a repeat "The Flash" (0.624 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) and a new "The 100" (0.690 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.657 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. 6/25/19)

-12.50% - America's Got Talent (vs. 6/25/19)

-25.00% - Blood & Treasure

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+27.66% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. NCIS/Bull (Repeats))

0.00% - THE 100 (vs. The Outpost)

-7.69% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. World of Dance)

-15.00% - MLB ALL-STAR GAME (vs. 7/17/18)

-25.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

-30.00% - America's Got Talent

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.6/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.6/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.2/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





