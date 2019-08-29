RATINGS: FOX Tops Demos as on Wednesday as MASTERCHEF Rises

FOX (2.595 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the top draw on a competitive Wednesday with originals from "MasterChef" (3.209 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and "BH90210" (1.980 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

NBC (4.487 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was a close second with its trio of "America's Got Talent" (7.886 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1), "Songland" (3.531 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "Hollywood Game Night" (2.044 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Next up was CBS (3.024 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.196 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.229 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13) and "SWAT" (2.648 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.082 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up its repeat lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.640 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Schooled" (1.969 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Modern Family" (2.008 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Single Parents" (1.659 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (2.109 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

And finally, new episodes of "Bulletproof" (0.566 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "Hypnotize Me" (0.512 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) closed out the night on The CW (0.539 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - MasterChef

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Songland

0.00% - Hollywood Game Night

0.00% - Bulletproof

-12.50% - BH90210

-15.38% - BIG BROTHER 21

-50.00% - Hypnotize Me

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Burden of Truth (Repeat))

0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-20.00% - MasterChef

-26.67% - America's Got Talent

-26.67% - BIG BROTHER 21

-30.00% - BH90210 (vs. MasterChef)

-36.36% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

-63.64% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.1/3 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.6/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.3/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.7/3 with an encore in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 with an encore in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





