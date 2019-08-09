RATINGS: FOX Originals Top Viewers, Demos on Thursday

FOX (4.455 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat on an NFL-fueled Thursday with fresh installments of "MasterChef" (4.876 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "Spin the Wheel" (4.033 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5).

NBC (4.451 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was a close second with its all-repeat lineup of "The Wall" (4.900 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5), "Hollywood Game Night" (4.723 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.730 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8).

Next up was CBS (4.320 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) with repeats of "The Big Bang Theory" (4.635 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Young Sheldon" (4.449 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) alongside originals from "Big Brother 21" (5.053 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "Elementary" (3.366 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.932 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) offered up its trio of "Holey Moley" (4.690 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T3), "Family Food Fight" (3.803 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7) and "Reef Break" (3.302 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #11).

And finally, a new "The Outpost" (0.968 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) led into the premiere of "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (1.031 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and a second "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.980 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) on The CW (0.987 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+133.33% - Reef Break

+125.00% - Family Food Fight

+100.00% - Spin the Wheel

+100.00% - Elementary

+57.14% - Holey Moley

+50.00% - MasterChef

+30.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - The Outpost

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+37.50% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. The Gong Show)

+20.00% - MasterChef (vs. MasterChef (Repeat))

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:00 (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES - 9:30 (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

-9.09% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. MasterChef (Repeat))

-10.00% - FAMILY FOOD FIGHT (vs. Match Game)

-12.50% - REEF BREAK (vs. Take Two)

-33.33% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

-35.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

-45.45% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))





