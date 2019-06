RATINGS: FOX Gets Boost from Final Round of U.S. OPEN on Sunday

FOX (6.612 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) got another boost on Sunday thanks to its primetime coverage of the "U.S. Open Championship: Final Round" (6.612 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1).

ABC (3.600 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) then claimed the silver with a repeat "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.497 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) followed by "President Trump: 30 Hours - A Special Edition of 20/20" (3.914 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2), "The $100,000 Pyramid" (3.443 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.546 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2).

Next up was CBS (4.465 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) with its lineup of "60 Minutes" (6.052 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), another "60 Minutes" (4.672 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8), "The Good Fight" (3.519 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and another "The Good Fight" (3.616 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.500 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) offered up its mix of "Hollywood Game Night" (1.525 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9), "America's Got Talent" (3.188 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and "New Amsterdam" (2.097 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) repeats.

And finally, a new "Burder of Truth" (0.443 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.434 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.550 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.468 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Burder of Truth

-25.00% - To Tell the Truth

-33.33% - The $100,000 Pyramid

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+160.00% - U.S. Open Championship: Final Round (vs. Various)

-25.00% - To Tell the Truth

-33.33% - The $100,000 Pyramid

-45.45% - President Trump: 30 Hours - A Special Edition of 20/20 (vs. Celebrity Family Feud)





