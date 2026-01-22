Video: Watch the Trailer for AURORA: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE EARTH? Concert Film

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out the trailer for AURORA: What Happened To The Earth?, the first concert film from the Norwegian alt-pop sensation AURORA, which will be coming to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Tickets are available now here.

This film captures AURORA's largest-ever headlining show, a sold-out performance for 18,000 people at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes on Día de los Muertos (Day of The Dead). It features AURORA alongside Amalie Holt Kleive, Fredrik Svabø, Sigmund Vestrheim, and Thea Emilie Wang.

Directed by Gonzalo Lopez and remastered in 4K resolution, the concert film features ballads including "Dreams" and "Exist for Love," as well as fan favorites "Runaway," "The Seed," and "Churchyard." Beyond the concert footage, it also features exclusive interviews with fans, showcasing the community built around her music, known as the “Warriors and Weirdos.”

About AURORA:

Norwegian alt-pop artist AURORA, born in Stavanger in 1996, is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her unique blend of electronic, atmospheric, orchestral, and folk influences, which is often described as art-pop or electropop. Her ethereal, dreamy, and emotional sound earned her widespread recognition, notably providing the mysterious voice that calls to Elsa in the Disney movie Frozen 2.

She has released four studio albums, including All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend (2016), A Different Kind of Human (Step 1 and Step 2) (2019), The Gods We Can Touch (2022), and What Happened to the Heart? (2024). A strong advocate for nature, many of her songs explore ecological themes focused on protecting the Earth and reconnecting with the natural world.

Her What Happened To The Earth? tour saw over 300k tickets sold globally and has amassed over 10 billion streams across her song credits. She was recently awarded a Contemporary Music Award at the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards and is a global War Child Ambassador.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Lopez