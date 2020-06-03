RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Keeps NBC on Top on Tuesday

NBC (7.297 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) held onto the top spot on Tuesday with fresh installments from "America's Got Talent" (8.696 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "World of Dance" (4.498 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2).

CBS (5.199 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) shared the silver with its mix of "NCIS" (6.500 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "FBI" (4.917 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (4.180 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

ABC (2.986 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) was likewise the number two draw with its lineup of "Black-ish" (3.219 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), another "Black-ish" (2.351 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "America in Pain: What Comes Next?" (3.117 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "The Genetic Detective" (3.056 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.725 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) offered up repeats of "Hell's Kitchen" (1.801 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.649 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, a new "DC's Stargirl" (0.983 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and the season finale of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.729 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) rounded out the night The CW (0.856 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Genetic Detective

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

-7.14% - America's Got Talent

-10.00% - World of Dance

-33.33% - DC's Stargirl

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. THE 100 (Repeat))

+100.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

+50.00% - America in Pain: What Comes Next? (vs. Modern Family/The Goldbergs (Repeats))

-10.00% - WORLD OF DANCE (vs. Songland)

-11.11% - THE GENETIC DETECTIVE (vs. Modern Family/Black-ish (Repeats))

-18.75% - America's Got Talent

