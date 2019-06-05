RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Keeps NBC in Front on Tuesday

NBC (8.082 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was the network to beat on Tuesday with week two of "America's Got Talent" (9.752 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "Songland" (4.742 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2).

FOX (3.058 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was the silver draw with the penultimate "MasterChef Junior" (2.918 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) and the season finale of "MasterChef Junior" (3.197 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

Next up was CBS (5.135 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with second runs of "NCIS" (6.063 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "FBI" (4.994 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) plus a new "Blood & Treasure" (4.348 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.016 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up repeats of "The Conners" (2.950 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "American Housewife" (1.958 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), "Modern Family" (1.958 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), "The Goldbergs" (1.666 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), another "Modern Family" (1.854 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "Black-ish" (1.709 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.440 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) opted for repeats of "The Flash" (0.536 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "The 100" (0.345 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR - 9:00

0.00% - Blood & Treasure

-5.88% - America's Got Talent

-12.50% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR - 8:00

-16.67% - Songland

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR - 9:00 (vs. Love Connection)

0.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. 48 Hours: NCIS)

0.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR - 8:00 (vs. Beat Shazam)

-27.27% - America's Got Talent

-37.50% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.6/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





