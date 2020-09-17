RATINGS: ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Puts CBS on Top

See the results of last night's ratings below!

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/16/20):

CBS (6.589 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the network to beat on Wednesday thanks to its presentation of "The 55th Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards" (6.589 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1).

NBC (3.113 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) settled for second with its mix of "America's Got Talent" (5.092 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2), "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.367 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Chicago PD" (1.880 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

Next up was FOX (1.563 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with repeats of "MasterChef" (1.461 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and a second "MasterChef" (1.664 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.544 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) served up repeats of "The Goldbergs" (2.184 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "Black-ish" (1.634 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) alongside the special "Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris" (1.362 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, fresh installments from "The 100" (0.683 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and "Coroner" (0.754 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #11) rounded out the night on The CW (0.719 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - The 100

0.00% - Coroner

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE 100 (vs. MYSTERIES DECODED (Repeat))

0.00% - Coroner (vs. Hypnotize Me)

-37.50% - The 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (vs. 4/7/19)

-53.49% - Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris (vs. Various (Repeats))

-60.00% - America's Got Talent

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/18/19):

NBC (7.560 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to the two-hour season finale of "America's Got Talent" (10.081 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special" (2.518 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

FOX (3.134 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then took home the silver with the penultimate "MasterChef" (3.033 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) and the season finale of "MasterChef" (3.235 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

Next up was CBS (3.182 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.299 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.377 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "SWAT" (2.870 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.141 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its second run lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.671 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Schooled" (2.096 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Modern Family" (1.994 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Single Parents" (1.570 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (2.258 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, a repeat "Mysteries Decoded" (0.641 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) and a new "Hypnotize Me" (0.434 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) on The CW (0.538 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - America's Got Talent

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 21

-12.50% - MasterChef

-50.00% - Hypnotize Me

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-20.00% - MasterChef - 9:00

-25.00% - America's Got Talent

-28.57% - BIG BROTHER 21

-30.00% - MasterChef - 8:00

-50.00% - A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special (vs. I Feel Bad)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.3/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles