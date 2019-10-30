RATINGS: ABC's Halloween-Themed Tuesday Comedies All Post Gains Opposite the World Series

ABC's Halloween-Themed Tuesday comedies all post gains opposite the World Series:

"The Conners" (8:00-8:30 p.m. - 6.0 million and 1.2/6 in AD18-49):

Returning from the prior week's pre-emption and airing opposite the start of the WORLD SERIES on Fox, ABC's "The Conners" grew over its last telecast two weeks ago by 9% in Total Viewers (6.0 million vs. 5.5 million) to draw its largest overall audience so far this season and by 9% among Adults 18-49 (1.2/6 vs. 1.1/5) to match a best-since-premiere rating - since 9/24/19. "The Conners" tied NBC's "The Voice" as the No. 1 entertainment series in the 8:00 p.m. half-hour among Adults 18-49

"Bless This Mess" (8:30-9:00 p.m. - 3.8 million and 0.8/3 in AD18-49):

Returning from its week-earlier pre-emption and airing against the WORLD SERIES for the first time, ABC's "Bless This Mess" built over its most-recent telecast two weeks ago by double digits in Total Viewers (+12% - 3.8 million vs. 3.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (+14% - 0.8/3 vs. 0.7/3), tying a season high in the latter Nielsen measure.

"mixed-ish" (9:00-9:30 p.m. - 3.1 million and 0.7/3 in AD18-49):

Despite airing against the WORLD SERIES for the 2nd straight week, ABC's "mixed-ish" grew its overall audience for the 2nd week in a row (+3% - 3.1 million vs. 3.0 million) and held even week to week among Adults 18-49 (0.7/3).

"black-ish" (9:30-10:00 p.m. - 3.0 million and 0.8/3 in AD18-49):

Also airing opposite the WORLD SERIES for the 2nd consecutive week, ABC's "black-ish" grew week to week by double digits in Total Viewers (+11% - 3.0 million vs. 2.7 million) to deliver its most-watched episode in 3 weeks and in Adults 18-49 (+14% - 0.8/3 vs. 0.7/3) to score its highest-rated episode since its season premiere - since 10/8/19 and 9/24/19, respectively. In fact, "black-ish" was the only broadcast series on Tuesday to grow over the prior week opposite Game 6 of the WORLD SERIES among Adults 18-49 (+14%).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 10/29/19.





