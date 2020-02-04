RATINGS: ABC Wins with Full Night of THE BACHELOR on Monday

ABC (5.612 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) led the demo race on Monday thanks to a full night of "The Bachelor" (5.612 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1).

FOX (4.976 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then got a SUPER BOWL boost to "9-1-1: Lone Star" (6.337 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Prodigal Son" (3.616 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4).

Next up was NBC (5.693 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with originals from "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (6.775 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and "Manifest" (3.528 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.011 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up fresh installments of "The Neighborhood" (6.259 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.838 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "All Rise" (5.475 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (6.510 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, new episodes from "All American" (0.814 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Black Lightning" (0.732 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) closed out the night on The CW (0.773 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Prodigal Son

+30.00% - 9-1-1: Lone Star

+16.67% - Manifest

0.00% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

0.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 1/20/20)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 1/20/20)

0.00% - Bull (vs. 1/20/20)

0.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 1/20/20)

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-6.25% - The Bachelor

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. The Resident)

0.00% - THE BACHELOR (vs. The Bachelor/The Good Doctor)

-11.11% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. The Passage)

-22.22% - Manifest

-25.00% - Bull

-31.25% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. Black Lightning)

-36.36% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Man with a Plan)

-42.86% - The Neighborhood

-45.45% - ALL RISE (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)





