RATINGS: ABC Wins the Final Thursday of the Season by 83% Over Runner-Up CBS

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 6.5 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

With "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the season finale of "Station 19" and the series finale of "How to Get Away with Murder," ABC won the final Thursday of the season among Adults 18-49 (1.1/6), ranking as the night's No. 1 broadcast network for the 17th consecutive week. ABC increased its winning lead over runner-up CBS to 83% in the L+3 numbers (1.1/6 vs. 0.6/4), compared to a 33% advantage in L+SD. In addition, ABC was Thursday's most-watched network (6.5 million). ABC claimed the night's Top 3 shows in Adults 18-49, with "Station 19" (1.3/7), "How to Get Away with Murder" (1.1/6) and "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" (1.0/6), respectively.

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 7.0 million and 1.0/6 in AD18-49):

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+3% - 7.0 million vs. 6.8 million) to draw its largest audience since its April series premiere and held even week to week among Adults 18-49 (1.0/6) to match its highest-rated telecast since its premiere - since 4/8/20. ABC's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" won the Thursday 8 o'clock hour for the 2nd week in a row in Adults 18-49.

"Station 19" (9:00-10:01 p.m. - 7.6 million and 1.3/7 in AD18-49):

The third season finale of "Station 19" built over the previous week in both Total Viewers (+4% - 7.6 million vs. 7.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (+8% - 1.3/7 vs. 1.2/7) to hit 4-week highs - since 4/16/20. In addition, "Station 19" grew over its year-ago finale by 13% in Total Viewers (7.6 million vs. 6.7 million) to mark its most-watched finale ever. ABC's "Station 19" ranked as Thursday's No. 1 program for the 2nd straight week in Adults 18-49.

"How to Get Away with Murder" (10:01-11:00 p.m. - 4.7 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

The series finale of "How to Get Away with Murder" marked the show's biggest audience (4.7 million) since January 2019 (since 1/17/19) and matched its highest-rated telecast of the season in Adults 18-49 (1.1/6). ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder" stood as the No. 1 program in the 10 o'clock hour for the 3rd week in a row in Adults 18-49.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 5/14/20.

