RATINGS: ABC Wins Monday Night with THE BACHELORETTE

ABC (5.343 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) got another boost on Monday from a new "The Bachelorette" (6.594 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) plus "Grand Hotel" (2.841 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5).

The silver then went to NBC (4.486 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) with originals from "American Ninja Warrior" (4.698 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (4.061 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

Next up was FOX (2.207 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with fresh installments of "Beat Shazam" (2.475 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.940 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.636 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a new "Love Island" (2.000 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), the season finale of "The Code" (2.864 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and a repeat "Bull" (3.045 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, The CW (1.019 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.206 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.855 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.808 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - Beat Shazam

0.00% - The Code

-11.11% - American Ninja Warrior

-14.29% - Dateline NBC

-16.67% - Grand Hotel

-20.00% - Love Island

-20.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

+21.43% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

0.00% - THE CODE (vs. Salvation)

-11.11% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. Mom/Life in Pieces (Repeat))

-20.00% - American Ninja Warrior

-25.00% - Dateline NBC

-28.57% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?





