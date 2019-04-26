RATINGS: ABC Tops Demos with NFL DRAFT on Thursday

ABC (4.876 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the demo champ on Thursday thanks to its primetime coverage of the "2019 NFL DRAFT - Round 1" (4.876 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3).

CBS (7.652 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) then was a close second with its lineup of "The Big Bang Theory" (11.549 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1), "Young Sheldon" (10.272 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2), "Mom" (8.005 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4), "Life in Pieces" (5.807 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5) and "SWAT" (5.139 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was FOX (2.562 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with the series finale of "Gotham" (2.210 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and the season finale of "The Orville" (2.915 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.504 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up its mix of "Superstore" (2.949 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "AP Bio" (1.683 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #12), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.733 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10), "Abby's" (1.470 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.594 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

And finally, The CW (1.040 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night with the season finale of "Supernatural" (1.311 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and a new "In the Dark" (0.769 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - The Orville

+10.00% - Mom

0.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. 4/4/19)

0.00% - Life in Pieces

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. 4/11/19)

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

0.00% - In the Dark

-5.56% - The Big Bang Theory

-12.50% - SWAT

-16.67% - Gotham

-20.00% - AP Bio

-22.22% - Superstore

-25.00% - Abby's

-25.00% - Supernatural

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (vs. Will & Grace (Repeat))

+20.00% - 2019 NFL DRAFT - Round 1 (vs. Various)

0.00% - Superstore

-10.53% - The Big Bang Theory

-12.50% - SWAT

-15.38% - Mom

-17.65% - Young Sheldon

-20.00% - Life in Pieces

-20.00% - AP Bio

-22.22% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. Chicago Fire)

-25.00% - Abby's (vs. Champions)

-25.00% - Supernatural

-33.33% - IN THE DARK (vs. Arrow)

-36.36% - THE ORVILLE (vs. 2018 NFL DRAFT - Round 1)

-54.55% - Gotham (vs. 2018 NFL DRAFT - Round 1)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.0/6 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," delayed by overrun coverage of the NFL Draft.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," delayed by overrun coverage of the NFL Draft.

· ABC's "Nightline" was delayed by overrun coverage of the NFL Draft.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





