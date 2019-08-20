RATINGS: ABC Tops Charts on Monday as BACHELOR IN PARADISE Rises

ABC (4.052 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the top draw on Monday thanks to new episodes of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.778 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (2.599 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

NBC (4.024 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then had to settle for second with fresh installments of "American Ninja Warrior" (4.450 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.172 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Next up was FOX (2.428 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with the season finale of "Beat Shazam" (2.582 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and a new "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.274 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.968 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (3.424 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "The Big Bang Theory" (3.133 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), another "The Big Bang Theory" (3.459 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Mom" (3.158 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool" (2.316 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11).

And finally, new episodes of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.244 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.925 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) led into the debut of "I Ship It" (0.429 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14) on The CW (0.961 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+18.18% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - Beat Shazam

0.00% - Grand Hotel

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. 8/5/19)

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. 8/5/19)

-11.11% - American Ninja Warrior

-28.57% - Dateline NBC

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

-16.67% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

-16.67% - DATELINE NBC (vs. America's Got Talent (Repeat))

-20.00% - American Ninja Warrior

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-50.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-75.00% - I SHIP IT (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))





