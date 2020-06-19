RATINGS: ABC Originals Top Competition on Thursday

ABC (3.554 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) was the network to beat on Thursday thanks to originals from "Holey Moley" (4.145 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1), "Don't" (3.386 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.132 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

The silver went to CBS (3.481 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (4.879 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "The Unicorn" (3.406 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "Mom" (3.685 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), a new "Broke" (3.563 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and "SWAT" (2.676 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was NBC (2.131 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with originals from "Council of Dads" (2.789 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Blindspot" (1.841 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) alongside a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1.763 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.303 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up new episodes of "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.499 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Labor of Love" (1.108 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And The CW (0.476 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) likewise closed out the night with fresh installments of "Burden of Truth" (0.514 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.437 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Blindspot

0.00% - Holey Moley

0.00% - Broke

0.00% - Celebrity Watch Party

0.00% - Council of Dads

0.00% - Labor of Love

0.00% - Burden of Truth

0.00% - In the Dark

-28.57% - To Tell the Truth

-33.33% - Don't

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Blindspot (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

0.00% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

0.00% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. Reef Break)

0.00% - Don't (vs. Family Food Fight)

-30.00% - Holey Moley

-40.00% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. THE WALL (Repeat))

-42.86% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. MasterChef)

-50.00% - Burden of Truth (vs. iZombie)

-50.00% - In the Dark

-62.50% - LABOR OF LOVE (vs. Spin the Wheel)

