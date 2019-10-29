RATINGS: ABC News' NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in All Key Demos for 2nd Week in a Row

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.241 million), Adults 25-54 (434,000), and Adults 18-49 (298,000) for the 2nd week in a row during the week of Oct. 21, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"Nightline" outdelivered NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (1.088 million, 351,000 and 276,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+153,000), Adults 25-54 (+83,000) and Adults 18-49 (+22,000). "Nightline" turned in its largest advantages in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 in over 4 months - since w/o 6/10/19, based on original telecasts.

"Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (1.162 million, 350,000 and 262,000, respectively) by 79,000 Total Viewers, 84,000 Adults 25-54 and 36,000 Adults 18-49.

For the 2nd consecutive week, "Nightline" turned in week-to-week increases (1.175 million, 390,000 and 286,000, respectively, for w/o 10/14/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+6%), Adults 25-54 (+11%) and Adults 18-49 (+4%), turning in its largest overall audience and best news demo performance in more than 4 months - since weeks of 6/3/19 and 6/10/19, respectively

"Nightline" improved on the year-ago week (1.197 million and 425,000, respectively, w/o 10/22/18) in Total Viewers (+4%) and Adults 25-54 (+2%).

"Nightline's" Total Viewer performance on Monday (1.341 million on 10/21/19) and Adults 25-54 delivery on Thursday (479,000 on 10/24/19) each stand as the ABC program's strongest single-day telecast in each measure in over 4 months - since 6/13/19.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+54,000 - 409,000 vs. 355,000) and Adults 18-49 (+39,000 - 294,000 vs. 255,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included an investigation into Chechnya's reported torture of its LGBT community, a former alt-right group member speaking out in her first television interview, an exclusive interview with Cameron Douglas, a look at actor Nico Tortorella's untraditional marriage, how author Anna Todd built an erotica empire from One Direction fan fiction, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan getting candid about their struggles as newlyweds and new parents in the public eye.

NOTE: On Friday (10/25/19), NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was retitled to "Late Night with Seth Meyers-SM" due to being encore telecast. The retitled telecasts will not be included in THE WEEKLY or season averages. NBC's weekly averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.





