RATINGS: ABC, BACHELOR IN PARADISE Win Demo Race on Monday

ABC (4.435 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) held onto the top demo spot on Monday thanks to a new "Bachelor in Paradise" (5.255 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and the season finale of "Grand Hotel" (2.797 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4).

NBC (4.709 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the silver draw with its duo of "American Ninja Warrior" (5.000 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (4.125 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Next up was CBS (3.132 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its mix of "Lip Sync to the Rescue" (3.545 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5), "CBS Fall Preview" (3.055 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "The Big Bang Theory" (2.573 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Bull" (3.039 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.920 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) offered up another two-hour "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.920 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

And finally, originals from "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.176 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.924 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) plus a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.859 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) rounded out the night on The CW (1.034 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Grand Hotel

+27.27% - Bachelor in Paradise

+16.67% - DATELINE NBC (vs. 8/26/19)

+12.50% - American Ninja Warrior

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. 8/26/19)

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. 8/26/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - DATELINE NBC (vs. America's Got Talent (Repeat))

0.00% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. THE GOOD DOCTOR (Repeat))

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - CBS FALL PREVIEW (vs. Salvation)

-25.00% - American Ninja Warrior

-33.33% - So You Think You Can Dance

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

-37.50% - LIP SYNC TO THE RESCUE (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat)/CBS Fall Preview)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.3/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





