RATINGS: A MILLION LITTLE THINGS Builds to a 6-Week High in Viewers

"Grey's Anatomy" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 8.6 million and 2.1/10 in AD18-49):

The week before its Fall finale, ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" scored its most-watched telecast in 5 weeks (8.6 million) and held even week to week among Adults 18-49 (2.1/10) - since 10/10/19. The ABC drama stood as Thursday's No. 1 entertainment program among Adults 18-49, ranking as the night's top non-sports program for the 8th week running.

"Grey's Anatomy" ranked as Thursday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback among Adults 18-49, growing by +0.8 rating points from its L+SD rating to its L+3 rating. In fact, on average during the first 7 weeks of the season, "Grey's Anatomy" is Thursday's No. 1 playback gainer (and No. 2 for the season overall) among Adults 18-49 (+0.8 rating points).

"A Million Little Things" (9:00-10:00 p.m. - 6.8 million and 1.5/7 in AD18-49):

One week ahead of its Fall finale, "A Million Little Things" grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+1% - 6.8 million vs. 6.7 million) to a 6-week high and spiked week to week by double digits among Adults 18-49 (+15% - 1.5/7 vs. 1.3/6) to a 5-week high - since 10/3/19 and 10/10/19, respectively. ABC's "AMLT" ranked as the No. 1 non-sports program in the 9:00 p.m. hour with Adults 18-49 (1.5/7), topping CBS' comedies by 36% (1.1/5) and NBC's comedies by 50% (1.0/4).

Growing by +0.7 rating points from L+SD to L+3, "A Million Little Things" matched its 2nd-largest playback lift this season among Adults 18-49 and stood as Thursday's No. 2 playback gainer (tie), behind only ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live +3 Day Program Ratings, 11/14/19.





