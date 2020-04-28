RATINGS: '9-1-1' Tops Demo Race for FOX on Monday

FOX (5.054 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) pulled in front on Monday thanks to a new "9-1-1" (6.580 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and the season finale of "Prodigal Son" (3.528 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

NBC (5.568 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a close second with its recap special "The Voice: Road to Live Shows" (6.630 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and a new "Songland" (3.444 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was ABC (2.729 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with originals from "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (2.860 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.467 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.180 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for repeats of "The Neighborhood" (4.913 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.178 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "All Rise" (3.587 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and "Bull" (4.408 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

And finally, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.034 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.892 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.783 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) closed out the night on The CW (0.873 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - THE BACHELOR Presents: Listen to Your Heart

0.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

-25.00% - Songland

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+25.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. The Fix)

0.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Arrow)

0.00% - Songland (vs. The Enemy Within)

-25.00% - THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (vs. The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story)

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-36.36% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)





