RATINGS: 20/20 Outdelivers DATELINE In Total Viewers in September For First Time In 7 Years

For September 2019, "20/20" outdelivered NBC's "Dateline" in Total Viewers (+3% - 4.0 million vs. 3.9 million), beating the NBC newsmagazine during the month of September for the first time in 7 years - since September 2012. In addition, "20/20" was up over September 2018 by 5% in Total Viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.8 million), posting its most-watched September in 3 years - since September 2016.

From 9:00-11:00 p.m., the season premiere of ABC's "20/20" improved week to week (9/20/19) by 20% in Adults 18-49 (0.6/3 vs. 0.5/3), while matching in Adults 25-54 (0.8/4). "20/20" saw its strongest Adults 18-49 performance and matched its best Adults 25-54 number in over 3 months - since 6/14/19. "20/20" grew from its first hour to its second hour by 20% among Adults 18-49 (0.5/3 to 0.6/3).

The season 42 premiere of "20/20" featured the first prime-time interview with Siegfried & Roy in over a decade.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 9/27/19. Most Current, September 2019 (8/26 - 9/29/19) vs. September 2018 (8/27 - 9/30/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





