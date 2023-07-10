RAP SH!T Returns to Max For Season Two in August

RAP SH!T season two debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, AUGUST 10.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

RAP SH!T Returns to Max For Season Two in August

Season two of the Max Original comedy series RAP SH!T debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, AUGUST 10. The eight-episode season will continue with one episode weekly, leading up to the season finale on Thursday, September 21.

RAP SH!T follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

The second season cast includes Aida Osman (Shawna), KaMillion (Mia), Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice).

RAP SH!T is executive produced by Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jim Kleverweis.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Watch the trailer for the new season here:



