ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Season 6 Trailer Teases Return To Willard R. Abbott School

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ABC has posted the official trailer for Season 6 of Abbott Elementary, giving fans their first extended look at what is ahead for the Philadelphia public school staff as the acclaimed mockumentary comedy prepares to return.

The trailer arrives as the show gears up for its season premiere, which ABC says will air on a Wednesday night. The series has become a staple of the network's comedy lineup, following the teachers and staff at the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School as they navigate the challenges and small victories of public education.

Beyond its ABC broadcast, the season will also be available to stream on Hulu, giving audiences multiple ways to catch up with the new episodes as they roll out. The trailer's release signals that production on the new season has wrapped and that the show is entering its promotional rollout ahead of the premiere.

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