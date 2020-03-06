Quibi to Launch with 50 Shows on April 6

Today, Quibi unveiled that it will launch with 50 shows, including Survive, Most Dangerous Game, Thanks A Million, Chrissy's Court, Murder House Flip, Last Night's Late Night, The Replay by ESPN and more on April 6.

As an added bonus, Quibi announced it would offer 90 day free trials for a limited time. To unlock the offer, viewers need to visit Quibi.com and sign-up before April 6.

Launching on April 6, Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and will feature fresh, original content from Hollywood's biggest stars and creators.

Quibi will release 175 original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content in the first year alone.

Quibi will offer three categories of content:

Movies in Chapters: Big stories told in chapters that are 7 to 10 minutes in length.

2. Unscripted and Docs: This episodic category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, talk, variety, documentary and more. All with episodes in 10 minutes or less.

3. Daily Essentials: Curated daily into 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration. Quibi's Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers everything they need to know - and why it matters.

Quibi - which is short for "quick bites" - is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of 10 minutes or less.

The Quibi app is now available for pre-order.

Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads.





