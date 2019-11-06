Quibi Greenlights Horror Series EMMA Starring AnnaSophia Robb

Today, Quibi announced EMMA, a gripping horror series starring AnnaSophia Robb ("The Act"). The series is directed and co-executive produced by Mary Harron ("American Psycho" and "Alias Grace"), and written and executive produced by Ben Ketai ("Stranger: Prey at Night" and "The Forest").

EMMA follows the dark journey of a young woman (Robb) down on her luck and pregnant under mysterious circumstances. She must deal with the increasingly disturbing effects of her pregnancy, and the potential conspiracy surrounding it.

AnnaSophia Robb most recently co-starred in Hulu's anthology series "The Act." Robb can also be seen in Hulu's upcoming limited series "Little Fires Everywhere," based on Celeste Ng's bestselling book.

Dark Castle Entertainment and Propagate are producing the series; executive producers are Alex Mace and Hal Sadoff with Dark Castle and Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Greg Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell with Propagate. Platinum Dunes is also executive producing the series.

Robb is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Photo Credit: Ty Ferg





